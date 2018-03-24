49ers propose rule mandating women’s locker rooms for team staff, officials

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

Among the many proposed rules that the NFL will consider at next week’s owners’ meeting is one that recognizes the increasing role of women in pro football.

The 49ers proposed a league resolution that “Requires all NFL stadiums by 2021 to have three separate and permanent locker rooms to be exclusively designated for female football staff on game days as follows: game officials, home club staff members, and visiting club staff members.”

San Francisco has a female coach on its staff in offensive assistant Katie Sowers, and her presence on the coaching staff may be why the 49ers were the team that wanted to make sure female staff members have the accommodations they need.

Sowers was the second female coach hired on an NFL staff; the first was Kathryn Smith of the Bills, and there are also women working in roles like trainers and medical staff members. The NFL also has a female on-field official in Sarah Thomas and a female replay official in Terri Valenti.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “49ers propose rule mandating women’s locker rooms for team staff, officials

  6. I don’t think they need 3 seperate locker rooms…but accommodations and privacy for the handful of female employees would be reasonable

  7. Why 3 women locker rooms? Since at most maybe 4 female medial,ref,coach etc. why not a locker room they can share and then IF that becomes not enough they revaluate. Personally with exception of medical people. I don’t ever see more then maybe 2 lower level female coaches on the side lines same with refs. Teams get some publicity right now and that’s good but no one is ever gonna have them being like oline coach or linebackers etc. sorry I’m not saying it’s right but look if they can basically keep a top 20 qb out of the league they will never let the females become to high up. Cause they still look at it as a man sport. I mean they just had a owner who was basically treating a women like it was the early 1900’s enough said,my only gripe is why do they all need there own locker rooms? Couldn’t they all share the females.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!