Cowboys expected to sign Cameron Fleming

Getty Images

Cameron Fleming is set to leave New England for Dallas.

Fleming, an offensive tackle who has played his entire four-year career with the Patriots, is expected to sign with the Cowboys, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

A 2014 fourth-round pick of the Patriots, Fleming started six games for the Patriots last year in the regular season, and was also a starter in both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Last year the Cowboys struggled mightily when starting left tackle Tyron Smith was injured, and improving the depth at offensive tackle was a priority. Now they’ve done just that.