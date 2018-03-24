Cowboys expected to sign Cameron Fleming

March 24, 2018
Cameron Fleming is set to leave New England for Dallas.

Fleming, an offensive tackle who has played his entire four-year career with the Patriots, is expected to sign with the Cowboys, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

A 2014 fourth-round pick of the Patriots, Fleming started six games for the Patriots last year in the regular season, and was also a starter in both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Last year the Cowboys struggled mightily when starting left tackle Tyron Smith was injured, and improving the depth at offensive tackle was a priority. Now they’ve done just that.

  1. I’ll take anyone who isn’t going to give up 4-6 sacks in one game Smith isn’t available. That Falcons game was so sad to watch

  2. Chaz Green was as bad as it gets @ LT and Byron Bell wasn’t a lot better.
    Maybe this will help.

  3. Cameron is what he is, an adequate backup tackle. After last year that’s something Boys fans will be able to appreciate. He gets after it and is solid in pass protection but leaves a bit to be desired in run blocking, serviceable for wont of a better word. As a Pats fan I wish him well.

  6. Good solid signing.Takes some pressure off of Cowboys.,They would
    like to go safety, linebacker in first round. They still could use a good left guard.
    Their line is good but could be great again with young guard. Chaz Green
    really struggled at tackle maybe could be a serviceable guard but he would really
    have to improve.

