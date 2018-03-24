Doug Pederson downplays possibility of trading Nick Foles

Getty Images

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson says the Eagles haven’t received any offers that would tempt them to trade Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Asked if the Eagles came close to trading Foles during the flurry of trades that happened around the NFL at the start of the league year, Pederson indicated that nothing was happening.

“We did not,” Pederson told Steve Wyche of NFL Network. “Nothing too crazy. It had to be the right deal for us to do that. But there wasn’t anything coming down our way for Nick.”

Although the Eagles remain committed to Carson Wentz as their starter once he’s healthy enough to play, Pederson said Foles has value as a backup, a veteran mentor to Wentz, and as the starter if Wentz’s knee is slow to heal. It doesn’t sound like Foles is going anywhere.