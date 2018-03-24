Earl Thomas: Let’s not get it confused, I want to be a Seahawk

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has revised and extended his remarks after previous comments were construed as hinting that he wouldn’t care if he has to leave Seattle.

Thomas wrote on Twitter that nothing he said about the possibility of ending up elsewhere should be taken as him wanting to leave.

“Hold on everyone,” Thomas wrote. “Let’s not get it confused. I want to be a Seahawk. I want my jersey retired in the ring of honor with the other greats that came before me. I love being in Seattle. The winning culture we have established I want to be part of for life!”

However, Thomas said that he was just trying to answer honestly when asked whether he could be next after Richard Sherman, Sheldon Richardson, Paul Richardson, Jimmy Graham and Michael Bennett were sent packing.

“When I’m asked tough questions about my future in Seattle I don’t know any other way but to be honest and tell my truth on how I see it,” Thomas said. “Keep in mind when I’m asked ‘What ifs’ I’m always coming from a perspective of a gambling man that’s willing to bet on myself.”

Thomas is due an $8.5 million base salary in 2018, and the Seahawks have been getting rid of expensive veterans and trying to reshape the roster around younger, cheaper players. So it wouldn’t be a shock if he were traded. Even if Thomas hopes it doesn’t happen.