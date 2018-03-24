Falcons sign cornerback Justin Bethel

Getty Images

The Falcons added some depth on defense and heft to their special teams Saturday.

The team announced the signing of former Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel.

The 27-year-old Bethel made three Pro Bowls as a special teamer in Arizona, and joins a secondary covered for starters.

He’s a solid signing for a Falcons team that has been selective in free agency, signing guard Brandon Fusco and tight end Logan Paulsen and some of their own, since they lack salary cap room until they finish quarterback Matt Ryan‘s extension.

Bethel was one of the few remaining players in the PFT Top 100 Free Agent list, with just 13 of them still on the market now.