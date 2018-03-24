Giants’ decision at No. 2 should hinge on their evaluation of the top quarterbacks

Getty Images

So what will the Giants do with the second overall pick in the draft? Some (like me) think they can’t draft a quarterback, given that it would create an awkward, clunky situation, with Eli Manning still the starter but the rookie presumed to be in line to supplant Eli, sooner or later.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy has first-hand familiarity with that dynamic, from his time as an assistant coach with the Steelers.

The year was 1983. Terry Bradshaw had won four Super Bowls, and the then-34-year-old was preparing to embark on his 14th season with the team. That April, the draft pool included Dan Marino, a Pittsburgh native and former Pitt quarterback.

As Dungy told the story on Friday’s PFT Live, the Steelers didn’t want to have an awkward, clunk situation at quarterback, with Bradshaw as the starter and Marino as the heir apparent. So they passed on Marino. And then an elbow problem kept Bradshaw from playing for all but one game of the 1983 season, before retiring. And then the Steelers shifted aimlessly at quarterback for two decades, until they drafted Ben Roethlisberger.

Dungy’s point is this: The Giants need to hinge their decision not on the presence of Eli Manning but their evaluation of the incoming quarterbacks. If they believe that the quarterback who will be there when they pick at No. 2 will be a franchise quarterback who will carry the franchise well into the future, they should draft him and keep him on the bench until the time comes to move on from Eli.