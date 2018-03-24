Giants’ decision at No. 2 should hinge on their evaluation of the top quarterbacks

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
So what will the Giants do with the second overall pick in the draft? Some (like me) think they can’t draft a quarterback, given that it would create an awkward, clunky situation, with Eli Manning still the starter but the rookie presumed to be in line to supplant Eli, sooner or later.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy has first-hand familiarity with that dynamic, from his time as an assistant coach with the Steelers.

The year was 1983. Terry Bradshaw had won four Super Bowls, and the then-34-year-old was preparing to embark on his 14th season with the team. That April, the draft pool included Dan Marino, a Pittsburgh native and former Pitt quarterback.

As Dungy told the story on Friday’s PFT Live, the Steelers didn’t want to have an awkward, clunk situation at quarterback, with Bradshaw as the starter and Marino as the heir apparent. So they passed on Marino. And then an elbow problem kept Bradshaw from playing for all but one game of the 1983 season, before retiring. And then the Steelers shifted aimlessly at quarterback for two decades, until they drafted Ben Roethlisberger.

Dungy’s point is this: The Giants need to hinge their decision not on the presence of Eli Manning but their evaluation of the incoming quarterbacks. If they believe that the quarterback who will be there when they pick at No. 2 will be a franchise quarterback who will carry the franchise well into the future, they should draft him and keep him on the bench until the time comes to move on from Eli.

5 responses to “Giants’ decision at No. 2 should hinge on their evaluation of the top quarterbacks

  1. Giants can use that #2 on a different position because their 2019 starting QB is ALREADY in New York… Teddy Bridgewater

  2. I can see that point, but with Eli having 2 more years and a brand new oline provided they draft one olineman by the 2nd or 3rd round and possibly gamechanger at rb being available, interesting decisions available is all I’m saying. Let’s be honest they never really gave Webb a chance. I’m just saying why draft qb this year when you haven’t checked all the options. You always can have the Alex Smith in Kc, with pat mahomes waiting in the wings scenario next year. Sb seems like a game changer at running back, the Giants haven’t had one of those since possibly Tiki Barber.

  3. I’m guessing the Giants trade out of the #2 spot and pick up a bunch of extra 2nd and 3rd rounders… Using one of them for their future Franchise QB.

  4. Darnold: To the Browns

    Rosen: Bradford2. No health concerns, easily the top QB in the class

    Allen: Derek Anderson2. Jets and Browns already made that mistake.

    Mayfield: Going to the Jets. They know Gettleman is a size guy, so they knew he would go Darnold or Allen. Mayfield is perfect for the Jets blue collar fan base.

    Giants had a QB who (with an asterisk) started 210 straight games. Does anyone here think Rosen can start 32 straight games?

    So it comes to what the Giants feel about Allen.

    Gettleman’s mantra ‘Draft a HOF player at 2’. Well, Terry Bradshaw is a close comparison. The Giants don’t have the D, don’t have that O and may or may not have that coaching staff. Bradshaw is no HOF’r without what I consider to be the best team of all time.

    To appease the Ne crowd, I’m sure they would have won more with BB as would have the Bears. Talent wise, no team in history compares. In that scenario, the Giants take Allen.

    I can’t see Denver or the Jets going with a big, inaccurate arm and the Giants will be stuck at 2. As I also can’t see the Bills giving away the farm for Allen when it appears they might be able to get him at pick 7, instead of trading to 2.

    The Giants go Barkley. If the Browns pass on Darnold, the Giants go Darnold.

  5. Quarterbacks seem to be playing longer and longer nowadays, so Eli could have a few more years left. Peyton played well until 39, Favre played into his 40’s, Brady and Brees are still going strong. Eli’s never had a serious injury. I think it comes down to if they think a rookie will make the team better than Eli in the short and long term.

