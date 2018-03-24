Reggie Nelson returns to Raiders

Getty Images

As new Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther brings to Oakland his Cincinnati defense, Guenther would benefit from having players who know the defense. And there’s a guy who has played for the Raiders who would help out significantly in that regard.

Free-agent safety Reggie Nelson has agreed a one-year deal to remain with the Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

A first-round pick of the Jaguars in 2007, Nelson spent three years in Jacksonville, six with the Bengals, and the last two with the Raiders. Nelson started every game in 2016 and 2017. He has missed only one game in the last five years.

The 34-year-old Nelson has earned two Pro Bowl berths, in 2015 and 2016.