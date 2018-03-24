Reports: Patriots’ Duron Harmon arrested for trying to bring marijuana into Costa Rica

Getty Images

Patriots safety Duron Harmon was reportedly arrested for trying to enter Costa Rica with marijuana.

Costa Rican newspaper La Nación reports that Harmon was arrested on Friday afternoon at the Juan Santamaría airport, when he tried to enter the country with 58 grams of marijuana hidden inside a can of soda in a suitcase.

The Costa Rica Star adds that Harmon was temporarily detained and then sent back to the United States.

Harmon was a 2013 third-round draft pick of the Patriots who signed a four-year contract extension with New England last year. He has played every game since Week Two of his rookie season, but he’ll be at risk of potential NFL discipline for this incident.