Saturday one-liners

Dolphins C Daniel Kilgore is happy to be reunited with RB Frank Gore.

Quarterback prospect Josh Allen said Friday that he loves the Bills Mafia.

Patriots S Devin McCourty says that he plans to spend plenty of time lobbying legislators at the state level.

Does the Jets’ interest in DT Ndamukong Suh make sense?

How close are the Ravens to being a playoff team?

Will failed Bengals rookie WR John Ross get a second chance to shine in 2018?

The Browns and DE Junior Galette have mutual interest.

The Steelers have only $3.4 million in cap space after doing deals with LB Jon Bostic and S Morgan Burnett.

Ohio State LB Chris Worley will visit the Texans.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone attended the funeral of Tom Benson.

Are the Titans satisfied with their receivers?

New Colts WR Ryan Grant on his failed physical in Baltimore, which wiped out a much more lucrative deal: “It is what it is. It happened the way it did, and I’m thankful that it went down the way it did.”

Former Broncos G Evan Mathis is selling a 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card.

Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt recently discussed his decision to stay in Kansas City.

Is former Raiders DB and coach Rod Woodson nothing more than a disgruntled ex-employee?

The Chargers will have a private workout with former Vanderbilt CB Tre Herndon.

The Cowboys are showing interest in Texas LB Malik Jefferson.

How much value does CB Eli Apple have to the new Giants regime?

The decision of WR Mike Wallace to join the Eagles was “99 percent” about QB Carson Wentz.

Here are five things to know about new Washington CB Orlando Scandrick.

One of the best seasons for newly-retired TE Martellus Bennett happened with the Bears.

In which round should the Lions draft a running back?

Freshly-retired Vikings OL Joe Berger says of the end of his playing days, “I’m not trying to pretend I’m not going to miss it.”

How will QB DeShone Kizer fare with the Packers?

New Falcons OL Brandon Fusco says he plays with an attitude.

How risky is it to buy the Panthers in the current climate?

Louisiana flags were flown at half staff for deceased Saints owner Tom Benson.

Former USF coach Jim Leavitt is happy to see Jason Pierre-Paul back in Tampa, with the Bucs.

The Cardinals keep looking for a starting cornerback to pair with Patrick Peterson.

What will CB Sam Shields’ role be with the Rams?

49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland put San Jose State LB Frank Ginda through a 20-minute session at his Pro Day workout.

OL D.J. Fluker is prepared to be “a mauler” for the Seahawks.