What will the Cowboys do with Dez Bryant?

With Allen Hurns in, some believe Dez Bryant will soon be out.

Executives with other teams are now monitoring the situation in Dallas in order to see whether the Cowboys will cut the veteran receiver. Due to make $12.5 million in 2018, Bryant no longer is regarded as someone who will earn that type of salary via his performance.

The team’s decision to give Hurns, who was cut by the Jaguars this week, a two-year, $12 million deal has sparked increased speculation that Bryant is indeed on the outs. It remains possible that the Cowboys and Bryant will agree on a new deal that pays him much less than $12.5 million. The benefit for Bryant could be an agreement to wipe out the 2019 season of his contract, making him a free agent after this year.

If he stays at a reduced salary, the question becomes setting the right amount. One source suggested that the Hurns deal has cash flow of $5 million this year; maybe the Cowboys will try to get Bryant to cut his pay to $6 million.

Whatever the outcome, it’s looking less and less likely that the Cowboys will be paying Bryant $12.5 million this year.