What will the Cowboys do with Dez Bryant?

With Allen Hurns in, some believe Dez Bryant will soon be out.

Executives with other teams are now monitoring the situation in Dallas in order to see whether the Cowboys will cut the veteran receiver. Due to make $12.5 million in 2018, Bryant no longer is regarded as someone who will earn that type of salary via his performance.

The team’s decision to give Hurns, who was cut by the Jaguars this week, a two-year, $12 million deal has sparked increased speculation that Bryant is indeed on the outs. It remains possible that the Cowboys and Bryant will agree on a new deal that pays him much less than $12.5 million. The benefit for Bryant could be an agreement to wipe out the 2019 season of his contract, making him a free agent after this year.

If he stays at a reduced salary, the question becomes setting the right amount. One source suggested that the Hurns deal has cash flow of $5 million this year; maybe the Cowboys will try to get Bryant to cut his pay to $6 million.

Whatever the outcome, it’s looking less and less likely that the Cowboys will be paying Bryant $12.5 million this year.

38 responses to “What will the Cowboys do with Dez Bryant?

  1. I think the Hurns move solidifies the second receiver spot opposite Dez not replace him. Lets all be honest, some of this falls on Dak, who is limited in the throws he attempts. This was the reason Dak fell off the past year. Defenses begin to figure him out.

  3. Great Oline and the RB gets suspended. Dak becomes ‘human’ and thus the 2nd year growing pains QB.

    He and Dez don’t have ‘it’. Anyone who has ever played WR knows. Just the way it is. Not sure what the Cap situation is but I’d take 2 Hurns over 1 Dez (considering the situation).

    Of course it’s restructure or gone. Don’t we keep hearing it’s a business?

  4. Letting Dez go to sign with a team with a QB who actually knows how to get the ball to him will only resurrect his career and only show that Dez wasn’t the problem in his and Daks inability to produce together

  5. Why would he agree to a pay cut so he can have next year’s salary wiped out, unless his pay due next year is less than this year?

    Why wouldn’t he say No, get whatever guaranteed money he’s due when cut from the team he’s played injured for that is publicly disparaging him, and sign with a team that actually has a good QB for as many years as he wants?

    Then Dallas’ passing attack will be even more sorry than last year and their brilliant strategy of using the media to try to shame one of their few players who is actually passionate about winning to give money back will really look smart.

  7. I don’t know how that Hurns contract points to that. For perspective, a diminished version of Jordy Nelson and Michael Crabtree got more than that with their new teams. Bryant just needs to take a pay cut based on that he hasn’t been productive in the Cowboy offense since that playoff game against the Packers before he signed this new contract. Maybe it’s because of his chemistry with Prescott and thus he would be served to leave anyway while he’s at the tail end of is prime. I don’t know. But anyhow, he’s not worth his current number for the production he’s had the last 3 seasons.

  8. I love how people blame this all on Dak. Your o line stinks. They have once again managed to not correct it.

    The NFL is now a great QB and O line and then pieces around them. The teams spending crazy money on WR and RB aren’t winning anything.

  9. The last three years stats for Bryant were:

    2015 9 games – 31 catches – 401 yards – 12.9 yrds/catch – 3 TDs – 43% targets conv.
    2016 13 games – 50 catches – 796 yards – 15.9 yrds/catch – 8 TDs – 52% targets conv.
    2017 16 games – 69 catches – 838 yards – 12.1 yrds/catch – 6 TDs – 52% targets conv.

    Bryant is simply not a $12 million/year wide receiver, Dallas needs to cut that in half or they need to cut Bryant and let another team pay for his name and not his production.

  10. eaglesmania that O line you’re referring to has produced the leagues leading rusher 2 of the last 4 years and allowed for McFadden to rush for 1,000 yards for only the second time in his career in only 10 starts in ’15 and Zeke to almost reach 1,000 yards despite missing 6 games. No correction is necessary and why is an Eagles fan commenting on another teams O line with all the running around Wentz had to do behind Philly’s O line. I swear y’alls team wins 1 SB and y’all act like you’re suddenly experts on what a great team looks like. Old rings or not Dallas still can lay claim to having been one of few dynasties in the NFL Philly can lay claim to….well 1 SB ring which will be as relevant as Dallas’ last SB once the season starts. Hearing you guys makes me miss hearing obnoxious Seattle fans from a few years ago

  11. If Jerry has anything to say about it, they won’t cut him. That right there explains their lack of postseason in the last two decades and change.

  12. I watched the Cowboys a couple of times last year and don’t remember Dez getting really open even once. I know he’s big and strong and can go get the ball, but if I were a QB I’d have second thoughts about throwing into that kind of situation too often.

  13. cboys4life2014 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 11:52 am
    eaglesmania that O line you’re referring to has produced the leagues leading rusher 2 of the last 4 years and allowed for McFadden to rush for 1,000 yards for only the second time in his career in only 10 starts in ’15 and Zeke to almost reach 1,000 yards despite missing 6 games. No correction is necessary and why is an Eagles fan commenting on another teams O line with all the running around Wentz had to do behind Philly’s O line. I swear y’alls team wins 1 SB and y’all act like you’re suddenly experts on what a great team looks like. Old rings or not Dallas still can lay claim to having been one of few dynasties in the NFL Philly can lay claim to….well 1 SB ring which will be as relevant as Dallas’ last SB once the season starts. Hearing you guys makes me miss hearing obnoxious Seattle fans from a few years ago

    ———-

    Actually I think more than half the “Seattle Fans” jumped ship and are now supporting the Eagles so these guys of which you speak are one and the same!

  14. Bryant will be on a team somewhere for around 3 million. He might make next season his last if he continues to drop balls and show little effort to help his QB on poorly thrown passes.

  15. cboys4life2014 says:

    Letting Dez go to sign with a team with a QB who actually knows how to get the ball to him will only resurrect his career and only show that Dez wasn’t the problem in his and Daks inability to produce together
    ===========================================

    Tape of his route running disproves your opinion. He can’t get open anymore. He advertises where he’s going to run to, he doesn’t fake anyone out.

  16. Michael E says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    cboys4life2014 says:

    Letting Dez go to sign with a team with a QB who actually knows how to get the ball to him will only resurrect his career and only show that Dez wasn’t the problem in his and Daks inability to produce together
    ===========================================

    Tape of his route running disproves your opinion. He can’t get open anymore. He advertises where he’s going to run to, he doesn’t fake anyone out.
    ______________________

    And the fact Dez hasn’t had a great season since he last had a QB who wasn’t afraid to throw downfield disproves yours. How many times has Dak thrown behind or overthrown Dez (and other WRs for that matter) or opted to run or throw short when Dez has been open deep? The passing game ain’t always about “being open” it’s about the QB being able to throw his reciever open too. Something Dak seems scared to do

  17. cboys4life2014 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 11:52 am
    eaglesmania that O line you’re referring to has produced the leagues leading rusher 2 of the last 4 years and allowed for McFadden to rush for 1,000 yards for only the second time in his career in only 10 starts in ’15 and Zeke to almost reach 1,000 yards despite missing 6 games. No correction is necessary and why is an Eagles fan commenting on another teams O line with all the running around Wentz had to do behind Philly’s O line. I swear y’alls team wins 1 SB and y’all act like you’re suddenly experts on what a great team looks like. Old rings or not Dallas still can lay claim to having been one of few dynasties in the NFL Philly can lay claim to….well 1 SB ring which will be as relevant as Dallas’ last SB once the season starts. Hearing you guys makes me miss hearing obnoxious Seattle fans from a few years ago

    Thanks for making my point, great running back in today’s nfl equals no playoff wins in quite some time. Wentz ran around after more than 3 seconds in most of those plays. You know like most good quarterbacks he was able to extend a play and crush teams in the process. Don’t get butt hurt because your “dynasty” hasn’t been a dynasty sine the early 90’s. Were you born then?

  18. Considering that Watkins and ARob are making more than Dez, there isn’t anything they should do right now. ARob is young but coming off a big injury. Watkins still had worse stats than Dez in a down year.

  19. eaglesmaina says:
    Thanks for making my point, great running back in today’s nfl equals no playoff wins in quite some time. Wentz ran around after more than 3 seconds in most of those plays. You know like most good quarterbacks he was able to extend a play and crush teams in the process. Don’t get butt hurt because your “dynasty” hasn’t been a dynasty sine the early 90’s. Were you born then?
    _________________

    As much as you comment on Cowboy articles I think you’re a little butt hurt that your “dynasty” doesn’t exist. And all Dallas’ SB wins came in the 57 years it took Philly to win their first championship since 1960. Were you born then?

  20. 12.5 mil is the kind of money you pay receivers that have delivered 1000+ yard seasons with 10+ TDs in recent memory. Dez hasn’t done so the last 3 seasons. At this point he’s at best a #2 and on some teams a #3 receiver.

    Might as well take the pay cut as no other team is going to pay him close to 12 million.

  23. Bryant is a limited receiver. He’s basically a jump ball specialist with diminished and diminishing skills. He does not run precise routes and often drops passes that would be caught by a more reliable receiver, or fumbles after the catch, when he’s not having a hissy fit on the sidelines screaming that he isn’t getting enough balls thrown his way. He’s a distraction and a disruption.

    He had a couple of good years, but his production has dropped off steadily over the last three, since he signed his big money contract. Part of that is due to the loss of Romo, who threw to him whenever he could (because he didn’t really have other targets), but most of it is due to Bryant himself, who never was as good as he was made out to be.

    Jerry Jones suffers from magpie syndrome–he likes bright, shiny things–and is quick to sign and overpay any player (or coach) who attracts his attention. In other words, he pays for attraction, not production, whatever gets the most publicity. That’s no way to build a winning team, and it places Dallas in a precarious position.

    The Cowboys are still paying for Romo. He was a good quarterback, better than expected I will admit, but he couldn’t win in the playoffs, not when it mattered (the divisional round). He takes up around $8 million in cap space this year, two years after he left the team.

    Now the Cowboys are forced to make a decision on Bryant. If they cut him, his salary accelerates against the cap this year. That amounts to over $20 million in cap space for two players who are no longer on the team. (How many productive players could be signed with that much money?) There are several ways this can work out, but basically it all comes down to either have Bryant eat up cap space this year or next year.

    Does it matter either way? Yeah, it does, and no, it does not. Dallas is paying for loss or lack of production no matter which way this works itself out. Pay for it now or pay for it later, but you will pay for it. It’s the nature of the beast–the salary cap and free agency–which Jerry Jones, as some sort deranged midwife, birthed to the league in 1994, along with Goodell by the way a few years later.

    Tex Schramm, Tom Landry and Gil Brandt built the Dallas Cowboys, made them into America’s Team. Jimmy Johnson temporarily resurrected that image for a few short years. Jerry Jones has done nothing but generally mismanage and ruin the team, and the league, ever since.

    Does anyone really believe that Hurns is a No. 1 receiver? Does anyone really believe that Bryant still is, if he ever was?

    Dallas remains handicapped in salary space, unable to sign productive players who can form a winning team, with a redheaded joke for a coach.

  24. When you see Jason Witten practically doing cartwheels, in the middle of the end zone, all alone, but Dak does NOT, Houston we have a problem 😦 EVERY wide-outs’ stats on our team, were way down last season, not just Dez’s. With the contracts I’ve seen this off season, for fairly average w/r’s, Dez’s contract does NOT look too bad!! I hope we keep him!!!!!

  25. Bryant would be earning all of that money and putting up great numbers if he had a real QB.

  26. Furthermore, when you have an OC, who calls 3 pass plays at 3rd and goal, knowing the q/b is struggling, and Zeke is looking on, Houston we have another problem 😦 When you have a HC who plays “patty-cake” when we go 3 and out, OR, we allow a t/d, and could NOT make an in-game adjustment for his life, Houston, we have 1 more problem!! In addition, when there is an OC & O-line coach, that allows Dak to get sacked SIX times by the same player, before making an adjustment, make that another problem, Houston! Dez is the LEAST of our problems…smh

  27. The Cowboys tell Dez he is restructuring and at what number. If he refuses they cut him, he will be signing a Mike Wallace type contract at 2.5/3 mil per year. And be lucky to get it. He’s a #2 receiver at best and can’t run routes.

  28. .
    Dez def not worth 12 million. he cant even catch a ball without pinning it to the ground then claiming he was reaching for the endzone when the vid shows him face planting instead of said reaching.

  29. It’s hard to make a catch when your QB throws high or behind you…or doesn’t see you wide open down the field.

  30. jbcommonsense says:
    March 24, 2018 at 1:15 pm
    Dez, don’t accept a dime less than $9.5 million/year. If the Cowboys cut you sign with a division rival and make them regret it.

    ////////////////////////

    Nobody is offering him 9.5 million. Maybe 3 million. And no one in the division wants him. Giants already have their head case. Eagles have their head case in Bennett and washington will not take on a head case.

  31. Dez has always been overrated and overhyped. He is egotistical and has a much-too-high opinion of himself. The Cowboys should cut him. They’d be better off.

  32. eaglesmaina says:
    March 24, 2018 at 11:35 am
    I love how people blame this all on Dak. Your o line stinks. They have once again managed to not correct it
    —————————-
    What are you even talking about? That OLine is top 3 in the league. Easily.

  33. It’s not just Hurns that makes this scenario plausible… They also just signed Deonte Thompson, who is a really good option on the outside. He has extreme speed, running a 4.31 in the 40 yard dash and great hands. So between Hurns & Thompson, Dez Bryant could very well be on the outs in Dallas. Especially with that huge contract and mouth of a teenage boy.

  34. Dez would be a fool to not take a pay cut. I think a majority of people can see that pretty clearly, but he is too close to be able to step back and view that big picture. Passionate player for sure, but passion doesn’t heal the break down that the physical grind has on your body.

    That being said, a team like the Patriots could get a couple huge years out of him (Randy Moss). Dez is no longer a building block, he is a final piece that could turn it up big time in a final spurt.

  35. Funny, Dez can NOT get open or ANY separation and it is on DAKOTA?
    Dakota LOST his foot work when we lost Smith for seven games poor cat was getting CLOBBERED so he got happy feet!
    Yet Dakota Sucs?
    The offense was built around the running game Period We LOST Zeke for TEN games, the coaches didnt know how to respond and YET it is because Dakota Sucs?
    Dez is what he is a 30 year old slow bad route running wr not worth more then MAX 8 mil per! Dakota throws to a spot and Dez isnt there or he is dropping it!
    Romo had dez when Dez was in his prime!
    Dakota ISNT perfect But he is THE REAL DEAL and can only do so much!
    NO WAY WE KEEP DEZ UNLESS HE TAKES A PAY CUT PERIOD!

  36. Dez is a mini-TO, he has always been a bit of a diva head case – not quite to the degree of TO, but then again not quite as talented as TO was. Not worth $12M . . . pay cut or roster cut, either way a cut is in Dez’s future.

