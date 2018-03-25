Belichick has nothing to say about Gronk

Getty Images

Free agency has come and gone, and the draft is approaching. Still, nearly two months after Super Bowl LII, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has yet to commit to playing in 2018.

Earlier this month, Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was mum on the topic. Gronkowski’s boss likewise had nothing to say on Sunday at the annual NFL meeting.

“I’m not going to speak for anybody else,” Belichick told reporters, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “Conversations I’ve had with the players — and I’ve had a lot of them — I’m gonna keep those private between myself and the player. I’ll respect that coach-to-player conversation. I don’t want to speak for anybody else.”

Belichik then was asked whether the team needs to make alternative arrangements at tight end.

‘Trying to get the slider coming in over the outside corner?” Belichick said. “Yeah. I think I just covered that.”

He covered it, but he said nothing. And the silence about Gronkowski is getting more and more deafening.

The next question becomes whether Gronkowski shows up for the start of the offseason program next month, and ultimately whether he reports to the annual mandatory minicamp, followed in late July by the start of training camp.