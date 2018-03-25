Bill Belichick: I have a lot of respect for Malcolm Butler, wish him well

Posted by Charean Williams on March 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
After Malcolm Butler signed with the Titans, he had nothing but kind words for Bill Belichick. Belichick, who benched Butler in the Super Bowl, expressed those same sentiments for his former cornerback.

“I have a lot of respect for Malcolm,” Belichick said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “From the day he got here in rookie minicamp four years ago, he’s always competed as hard as he could. He always has been a great competitor on the field, and I totally respect that. I’m not going to get into last year. I’m not going to get into next year or some other year. I talked to Malcolm. I wished him well in Tennessee. Obviously, [Titans coach] Mike [Vrabel] and [Titans G.M.] Jon [Robinson] are great people that I have a lot of respect for in that organization and I have a lot of respect for Malcolm. We wish him well.”

Butler played 97.8 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps during the regular season. He played one snap of special teams in the Super Bowl despite the Patriots’ problems stopping Nick Foles.

But it appears everyone has moved on from Butler’s disappearance in the Super Bowl, leaving the reason for his benching a mystery.

  2. Who cares about a reason, the fact is it aided in the eagles win and i’m ecstatic with that. No explanation required bill !

  4. Call me a hater all you want but the Patriot’s success over their last 3 SB run’s should be fully credited to Tom Brady. Bill Belicheck is without a doubt the best coach the NFL has seen in the cap era but he is not without fault. As a fan, its funny how we can easily criticize these men from the comfort of our chairs but still it does not change the fact that the Patriots have done an a sub par job at drafting and trading over the last 3-4 years. They got fleeced on the Chandler Jones trade, Cyrus Jones is a complete bust, Dominique Easly let go, traded a 4th round pick for brick hands and mr.Can’t run routes without slipping Dwayne Allen, Jamie Collins trade netted nada, Jimmy Garropolo for a 2nd round pick when Sam bradford netted a first one? Kony Ealy trade bust, they traded also a good backup in Brisset for a bust in Dorsett, they also overpaid for Gilmore while allowing a very underrated pass rusher in Sheard just walk for a measely 3year-24mil$ to the Colts. Their trades and drafting have left their defense brittle and shallow and that clearly got exposed in the playoffs, last year they sacrificed the long term by trading so many of their picks. I think while they did do a good job with drafting Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney and Trey flowers in the later rounds, they allowed way too much talent leave for nothing in return. The Falcons choked and Brady orchestrated an amazing come back but this year they faced an Eagles team that hit them in the mouth and came out to play, as a result, a great Brady performance got wasted. Looking at next year, it will hinge on Brady again, that defense looks atrocious on paper

  7. The universe corrected itself.

    The seahawks were on the verge, but decided to instead throw the ball and turn Butler into a hero.

    The patsies are gifted a SB.

    Belichick allows hubris to dictate decisions and the result is the patsies got smoked.

    SB lost.

    Could Butler have made a difference?

    We’ll never know, but it surely wouldn’t have hurt.

  9. Love how BB shoots down Tom Curran’s phony narratives. BB actually has relationships with the players and never burns them. So, the haters keep hating.

  10. The Guy’s a Class act unlike Jeff Fisher and many others. In all his years he has never thrown any player under the bus even though guys like Butler played horrible all year and was sick the week of the superbowl and looked awful in practice that week Bill just takes the high road. That’s a major reason why the guy is a winner and everyone else is Jealous of him. Thanks Bill.Thanks for everything Genius. It’s just another Chess move for him.

