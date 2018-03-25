Bill Belichick: I have a lot of respect for Malcolm Butler, wish him well

Getty Images

After Malcolm Butler signed with the Titans, he had nothing but kind words for Bill Belichick. Belichick, who benched Butler in the Super Bowl, expressed those same sentiments for his former cornerback.

“I have a lot of respect for Malcolm,” Belichick said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “From the day he got here in rookie minicamp four years ago, he’s always competed as hard as he could. He always has been a great competitor on the field, and I totally respect that. I’m not going to get into last year. I’m not going to get into next year or some other year. I talked to Malcolm. I wished him well in Tennessee. Obviously, [Titans coach] Mike [Vrabel] and [Titans G.M.] Jon [Robinson] are great people that I have a lot of respect for in that organization and I have a lot of respect for Malcolm. We wish him well.”

Butler played 97.8 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps during the regular season. He played one snap of special teams in the Super Bowl despite the Patriots’ problems stopping Nick Foles.

But it appears everyone has moved on from Butler’s disappearance in the Super Bowl, leaving the reason for his benching a mystery.