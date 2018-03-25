Bill Belichick talked Josh McDaniels into staying

Getty Images

Bill Belichick did not have a detailed discussion with Josh McDaniels about his future until after the Super Bowl, the Patriots head coach said Sunday.

“Once that game ended, I think that really gave Josh and I a chance to sit down and talk more directly about the situation, as opposed to, ‘We really want to talk about the game and what we need to do to try to compete in that game.’ That’s basically what happened,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Before the game, I’d say we had minimal discussions. I’d say we had much deeper and longer and more in-depth and more constructive discussions immediately after the game.”

McDaniels backed out of his commitment to become the Colts’ head coach after the team announced his hiring. He opted instead to stay in New England as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

“[When] we got back from Minnesota, I had an opportunity to talk to Josh, and we were able to work some things out,” Belichick said. “I’m thrilled he’s still with us and is going to continue in his role. I think he’s a top offensive coordinator in the league. He’s done a great job for me for a long time in a lot of different roles. I’m very glad, based on the meeting we had — there were a number of things that happened — that we were able to work that out and keep him with us.”