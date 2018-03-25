Bob McNair: I’m sure Jerry Richardson didn’t mean to offend anybody

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 25, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
Texans owner Bob McNair has a habit of sticking his foot in his mouth at league meetings.

In October, McNair said at an ownership meeting that the league “can’t have the inmates running the prison,” regarding players’ protests during the national anthem. At this week’s ownership meeting in Orlando, McNair has already made another comment that will surely raise eyebrows.

Jarrett Bell of USA Today quotes McNair as defending Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who is selling the team amid an investigation of workplace misconduct.

“Some of the comments could have been made jokingly,” McNair said of Richardson. “I’m sure he didn’t mean to offend anybody.”

But why should that matter? Regardless of whether Richardson made inappropriate comments jokingly, or whether he meant to offend anybody, the fact is that inappropriate jokes don’t belong in a workplace, and Richardson did offend people. McNair and his fellow owners would be wise to acknowledge that the league has to take allegations of workplace misconduct seriously, and not look for reasons to excuse those who act badly.

38 responses to “Bob McNair: I’m sure Jerry Richardson didn’t mean to offend anybody

  3. With all that his guy has said in the last year, why would anyone want to play for this guy?

    Old white guy thinks players and women should “know their place.” This guy seems like a piece of crap.

  4. I’m sure that no man who intentionally seeks sexual advances toward women seriously think they are offending anyone.

    What matters is they put down their clubs before they pulled the women out of their caves.

  8. With all due respect to the author and anyone disgusted with Richardson, can we please get some perspective?

    Whether we like it or not, people are not perfect. Jerry Richardson is an old man, who grew up during a time when men went to work and women mostly stayed home. Like most men of those days, he held stereotypes and made comments about women that offend people in this day and age. I’m not saying his actions are acceptable today or should have been acceptable back then, but they were acceptable and normal going back 40-60 years. Richardson was not the exception, but the norm.

    In the meantime, Richardson also did a heck of a lot of good for his employees and the communities in which he lived and prospered. Apparently some of his behavior didn’t evolve with the rest of society, and yes he should be held to account for that. However, the sum total of his career as a player, business owner and entrepreneur, and the man who brought the NFL to the Carolinas should not be negated because of what will be considered by the mainstream sports media as his worst actions, and because of that, the only actions of his that will ever matter.

    Newsflash folks: Most old men grew up in a different time, and not all of them took to the changing times in the same manner: deal with it. Another example of that is what recently came to light about what Robin Williams did to Pam Dawber back in the 1970s while filming a television show. It was without a doubt not only sexual harassment, but sexual assault. Should we trash Robin William’s entire career over it, when Dawber isn’t willing to do that?

  9. BTW- Richardson did WAY MORE than jokes- unwanted back rubs, offers of giving and receiving “massages”, ass grabbing. His act was well known in the Carolinas

  11. Bob needs to realize this is the 24/7 triggered America where people (leftists) are offended about everything.

    I’m sure me writing the above offended someone.

  14. These comments from McNair are just so DUMB on so many levels. How do men who are so stupid about common sense things get to be multi-billionaires? IIRC this guys actually did something to earn their money, unlike the idiot-in chief.

  15. Texans fan here. Bob. Thank you for bringing football back to Houston. Truly. Now please do not ever speak again.

  16. I get w hat you are doing Me.McNair but you should stop. Jerry Richardson has been
    known for years to be an outspoken person. After he became an NFL
    owner he forgot where he came from. Many don’t realize that Richardson
    is one of few owners who actually played in the NFL.
    Many fans don’t realize he quit over what he perceived was an
    unfair contract offer. Richardson was angry he was lowballed.
    Then he becomes and owner and somehow he forgot where he came
    from. When the NFL owners unilaterally opted out of the 2006 CBA
    agreement he was one of the more radical leaders. Remember this was
    a move by the owners to reject a contract they entered into with the players.
    So 2 years after the owners ratified on a 30-2 vote they decided that they
    wanted a better deal. So screw the players..
    Then after the owners opt out …the commissioner and some owners decide to
    have a meeting around the Super Bowl with NFL players who are leaders.
    The players show up to attempt to somehow come to some labor agreement
    before they get lockout,
    What happens …players like Drew Brees, Manning’s ..go into a meeting
    where Jerry Richardson starts screaming at them. Asking players if they know
    how to interpret financial documents. It was so outrageous that other owners
    asked for a recess. Then after the recess Jerry was gone and the other owners
    aplologized.
    Bottom line is that Jerry Richardson forgot how to treat people. He is entitled
    and ignorant. He obviously has a problem how he treats woman and this is
    consistent how he treats people generally.
    Don’t apologize for him …tell him he is wrong., he

  17. Is there a lazier name in pro sports than the Texans? It’s like the Rams relocating to LA and rebranding themselves as the LA Californians. The Texans have the blandest identity in all of professional sports.

  20. How about as an adult with a functioning brain, you realize the world changes. It’s the only constant. Saying “he’s an old guy, get over it” is conceding that once you reach a certain age, you no longer have to evolve. Based on some of these comments, it looks like it’s what? 13 or 14 for some of you?

    Guess what, fellas, the world has changed and for the better, minus the troll in the white house, of course. That means the rules have changed and the “old ways” or “that’s just the way it was” doesn’t cut it. If you don’t like it YOU can leave the country or just shut it. Either way, I’m good with it. Richardson is a piece of crap who thinks he can do what he wants because he’s a man and/or because he has money. Those folks can go fall off a cliff as fast as possible. The world will be a MUCH better place for all involved.

  21. My mother has used this analogy. Some of my teachers have used this analogy. I have used this analogy. There is nothing racisit about it. Just people looking to be angry. It is those who have to be the victim that have brought this country so far down. Stop being outraged just to be outraged already.

  22. I’m not really an old white guy yet. I need a few years to get there. But as a rule, I listen to old white guys and tend to just shake my head. I don’t think old white dudes are prejudice or racist. I just think it comes down to ignorance. I really don’t want to label anyone, but I have had too many conversations with people who think like Bob McNair and wonder how they ever made it through life with a social conscience, but then turn fox news or selectively get my news from that ideology only and see why ignorance is becoming the norm. It’s sad and even sadder that our current POTUS is one of those guys… You can thumbs-down me if you want, but anyone with a brain knows this in your core. All anyone has to do is watch the vast amount of turnover in this administration and watch it fire itself with people who have spend decades under many Presidents with ideologs who promote an agenda only a minority of us want.

  24. PLEASE FIND A DIVERSITY AND PLURALISM SEMINAR AND ATTEND. THE ORANGE MAN IN THE OVAL OFFICE NEEDS TO ATTEND FOR SURE. AND THE FOLKS THAT THINK LIKE MCNAIR AND RICHARDSON SHOULD GO TO MULTIPLE SESSIONS.

  25. fwippel says:
    March 25, 2018 at 6:15 pm
    With all due respect to the author and anyone disgusted with Richardson, can we please get some perspective?
    .
    .
    —-
    I’m sorry but I’m done cutting owners slack. This type of excuse making from fans doesn’t fly when it’s players messing up and it shouldn’t fly with owners. Yes Richardson is likely being forced to sell his team but a full league investigation should have still been done and Richardson’s actions should have been published. The league has no trouble investigating and smearing players if they think they’ve done wrong owners should face the same….yes yes I know the league would never do that to an owner but as fans we shouldn’t be trying to mitigate their bad behavior either especially when they haven’t been fully held to account.

  26. fwippel says:
    March 25, 2018 at 6:15 pm
    With all due respect to the author and anyone disgusted with Richardson, can we please get some perspective?

    Whether we like it or not, people are not perfect. Jerry Richardson is an old man, who grew up during a time when men went to work and women mostly stayed home. Like most men of those days, he held stereotypes and made comments about women that offend people in this day and age. I’m not saying his actions are acceptable today or should have been acceptable back then, but they were acceptable and normal going back 40-60 years. Richardson was not the exception, but the norm

    —————-

    You don’t get it just like the rest of people calling stuff PC. It wasn’t correct back then, it bothered people back then and people are finally standing up against it. Ignorance is not an excuse it’s just an explanation. I can easily believe he is a good guy and didn’t mean to make people feel bad but he did make people feel bad, was told to stop, lost lawsuits and still did it. And in no era was it OK to unhook a co workers bra.

  27. Gotta love all the republicans blaming this on leftists and pc-ism. Don’t you guys get tired of being on the wrong side of every issue?

  28. This kind of behavior is not only accepted in America, but we apparently like it. The comments and the conduct of Donald Trump were well publicized before the election, but we voted for him anyway. We live in a democracy, and the majority rules. Sorry folks. If we support this kind of behavior from our president, we sure as heck don’t mind if an NFL owner acts the same way. What did you think “Make America great again ” meant? You people make me laugh.

  29. Make America great again means put the people back in control of the country. Reduce the size of government and let people keep more of the paycheck they earned. Stop the previous admin for from doing the actions of a dictator by weaponizing the irs cia and DOJ as a political tool.
    Remember it was the left that wanted slavery and tried to keep it in place. It was the left that promotes planned parenthood which was designed to reduce minority populations. It was the left who didn’t think minorities could own guns. It was Obama who did the eulogy for a Klan member.

    The conservative party has been on the right side of history. Careful who you align yourself with. History doesn’t lie

  30. Dear Bob,
    This is to inform you that anything short of condemning anyone already convicted of wrongthink makes you guilty of wrongthink too. We are aware that you grew up where differing opinions were celebrated, but that is no longer the case. People who have nothing better to do than to hold others up to a higher standard than they hold themselves (“I’m sure Jerry Richardson (and Bob McNair) still doesn’t get that he said anything wrong or why anyone would think so.” and “Please take his team away this guy doesnt get it.) will don their internet armor and fight the social justice crusade against you.

    Signed, Not listening

  31. charliecharger says:
    March 25, 2018 at 8:11 pm
    This kind of behavior is not only accepted in America, but we apparently like it. The comments and the conduct of Donald Trump were well publicized before the election, but we voted for him anyway. We live in a democracy, and the majority rules. Sorry folks. If we support this kind of behavior from our president, we sure as heck don’t mind if an NFL owner acts the same way. What did you think “Make America great again ” meant? You people make me laugh.
    ———————————

    HRC has supported that kind of behavior for decades. Hypocrisy makes me laugh.

  32. We are becoming so thin skin. Don’t say this and don’t say that or you’ll offend the polish people or the Italians or the American american. Oh, the woman will get offended if you say that or this. Jerry Richardson former professional football player, hard nose person passed some off color remarks. Unless he physically hurt someone in the work place which is doubtful there is no reason we go on and on about nothing.

  33. People today are so easily offended that it doesn’t matter intent. They’ll determine your intent especially if you have deep pockets. But obviously Richardson did some serious stuff if he decided to up and sell the team rather than have the league investigate him.

