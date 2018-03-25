Competition Committee opposed pass interference change, 6-2

Getty Images

If the Jets’ proposal to change defensive pass interference from a spot foul to a 15-yard penalty is going to be successful, it’s going to need a lot more support than it enjoyed within the Competition Committee.

Via ESPN.com, the rule-recommending body recommended against making the change by a vote of 6-2.

“I don’t think anything will happen on that,” Giants co-owner John Mara told reporters regarding the proposal ultimately made by the Jets. “I happen to be in the minority. I prefer the 15-yard penalty, but most people prefer [the current rule].”

Any rule change requires the approval of at least 24 of 32 owners. With 75 percent of the Competition Committee against it, it’s hard to imagine that 75 percent of ownership will be in favor of it.

And that’s good news. Of the many glitches the NFL needs to fix, this isn’t one of them.