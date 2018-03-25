Delvin Breaux set to visit Packers, 49ers

Getty Images

Cornerback Delvin Breaux has taken a couple of visits since the start of free agency without landing a deal and he has a couple of more slated for the near future.

Breaux told Mike Triplett of ESPN.com that he has set up meetings with the Packers and 49ers. Breaux was not tendered by the Saints as a restricted free agent and has already met with the Broncos and Patriots this month.

The Packers have brought back veteran Tramon Williams as a free agent while trading Damarious Randall to the Browns. Davon House remains a free agent after starting 12 games last season.

Several 49ers cornerbacks from last year’s roster are free agents and the team signed Richard Sherman shortly after he was released by the Seahawks.

Breaux started all 16 games for the Saints in 2015, but missed 10 games in 2016 and all of last season with injuries.