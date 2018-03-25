Delvin Breaux set to visit Packers, 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 25, 2018, 8:41 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cornerback Delvin Breaux has taken a couple of visits since the start of free agency without landing a deal and he has a couple of more slated for the near future.

Breaux told Mike Triplett of ESPN.com that he has set up meetings with the Packers and 49ers. Breaux was not tendered by the Saints as a restricted free agent and has already met with the Broncos and Patriots this month.

The Packers have brought back veteran Tramon Williams as a free agent while trading Damarious Randall to the Browns. Davon House remains a free agent after starting 12 games last season.

Several 49ers cornerbacks from last year’s roster are free agents and the team signed Richard Sherman shortly after he was released by the Seahawks.

Breaux started all 16 games for the Saints in 2015, but missed 10 games in 2016 and all of last season with injuries.

6 responses to “Delvin Breaux set to visit Packers, 49ers

  4. @bondlake

    Not a pack fan- Ted Thompson was not great in his last few years but he drafted Aaron Rodgers and won a SB. Not the worst gm in football by a long shot. He’s gone, Get over it

  5. Notnow says:
    March 25, 2018 at 10:48 am
    @bondlake

    Not a pack fan- Ted Thompson was not great in his last few years but he drafted Aaron Rodgers and won a SB. Not the worst gm in football by a long shot. He’s gone, Get over it
    ******************************************************************************************

    Don’t give Thompson credit for “drafting Aaron Rodgers.” They had no intentions of drafting Rodgers that year, but he fell that far in the draft that he landed Thompson’s lap.

  6. slippery59 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 11:05 am
    Don’t give Thompson credit for “drafting Aaron Rodgers.” They had no intentions of drafting Rodgers that year, but he fell that far in the draft that he landed Thompson’s lap.
    ///////////////////////////////

    I would give Thompson all the credit for drafting Aaron Rodgers, specifically because he fell so far in the draft. Nobody else felt Rodgers was worth it, and they all passed on him. Experts all. A lot of them. Thompson was not afraid to follow his own instincts.

    Thompson pulled the trigger. Rodgers benefitted from being trained and guided by the same coaches that turned Favre into a HOF quarterback. None of it was by accident.

  7. Yes Ted was really goofy in the couple of years but the man could spot talent .. Yes he let Hayward Hyde Lang Sitton and other walk .. But he found numerous all pro talent.. As packer fans get over it move forward . thankfully the new regime is not stupid enough to listen to the packer fans social media base and pay guys like Malcolm Butler, Johnson, and other CB hall of fame money when they are average players.

