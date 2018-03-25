Drew Stanton agrees to two-year deal with Browns

Getty Images

Quarterback Drew Stanton didn’t visit Cleveland, but a meeting with Browns brass while they were scouting draft prospects last week was apparently enough to lead to a deal.

Agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter that his client has agreed to a two-year deal with the Browns.

Stanton spent the last five seasons with the Cardinals and started four games during the 2017 season. He was 79-of-159 for 894 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Stanton’s arrival brings the Browns back up to four quarterbacks with Tyrod Taylor, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler already in the fold. With the Browns widely expected to take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks, it seems likely that Hogan and/or Kessler will be looking for work somewhere else in the not too distant future.