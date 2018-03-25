Duron Harmon apologizes for marijuana arrest in Costa Rica

Getty Images

Patriots safety Duron Harmon has issued an apology after he was arrested on Friday for trying to enter Costa Rica with 58 grams of marijuana hidden in his suitcase.

“I would like to extend my deepest regrets and sincerest apologies to Patriots fans, my teammates, my coaches, the Krafts and the NFL,” Harmon wrote. “In addition, I apologize to my friends, family and especially my wife and two sons. Friday does not represent who I am or the person I strive to be. I am committed to doing everything within my power to regain the trust and respect of everyone who believes in me as an athlete, role model, person and friend. I appreciate your understanding and, once again, I apologize with all my heart.”

Harmon was briefly detained by Costa Rican authorities before being sent back to the United States. It is not clear whether he is in any further legal jeopardy.

A 2013 third-round draft pick of the Patriots who signed a four-year contract extension with New England last year, Harmon has played every game since Week Two of his rookie season. But he could be suspended by the NFL for this incident.