Jeff Fisher never responded to Vince Young’s misspelled letter

Vince Young said last year that he wrote former coach Jeff Fisher a letter apologizing for his role in their strained relationship.

But Fisher never bothered responding to it, because he wasn’t sure Young himself wrote it.

The former Titans coach told PaulKuharsky.com that he suspected the letter came from someone at the University of Texas, where Young was working.

“Yes, I got a letter from Vince,” Fisher said. “And I didn’t respond. My name was spelled wrong on the letter, the letter came from the University of Texas, and I had no way of knowing if it was (really) from him. It came from the athletic department. But my name was spelled incorrectly.

“I still have it. But I didn’t know if it was from him so I felt no need to respond. . . . I thought if it was from him he would have maybe spelled my name right.”

Young detailed his version of their relationship in a Sports Illustrated story last summer, and outlined a number of gripes with his former coach, including that he’d cancel meetings without telling Young, that he told people Young was suicidal, or that he’d leak private conversations to the media.

“I’ve been asked many, many times to comment in response to three of his comments, and I had nothing to gain my commenting because all three of his comments were false, they were not true,” Fisher said. “I know the truth, so I stayed away from all that.”

Of course, even if he did, it might not matter much, since there’s no indication that relationship can or will ever be repaired.