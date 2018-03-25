Jets owner says they’ve pulled their offer to Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has lost what was reportedly his most lucrative contract offer.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said today that after he and General Manager Mike Maccagnan talked it over and decided to rescind the offer they had made to Suh.

“Our thinking just changed a bit,” Johnson told reporters today at the owners’ meeting.

Johnson didn’t give any further explanation of why the Jets would pull their offer. It could be that they didn’t think Suh was interested in playing for them for any reason other than the fact that they have a lot of cap space and can offer him a lot of money, and having him on the team only to cash a paycheck wouldn’t be the way to get the most out of Suh’s considerable talents.

But whatever the reasons, it now appears that Suh will have to go someplace else. That may be what he wanted anyway, but losing the Jets’ offer could mean losing leverage in contract negotiations.