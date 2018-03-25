Malcolm Jenkins concerned that Eric Reid is being blackballed for protests

Getty Images

Malcolm Jenkins and Eric Reid did not see eye to eye about players’ interactions with owners last season. But Jenkins is speaking up on behalf of Reid now.

Reid, the free agent safety who criticized the Players Coalition that Jenkins co-founded, remains unsigned in free agency. Jenkins says there’s no reason for that other than owners punishing Reid for protesting during the national anthem.

“Absolutely. It would be hard to say that he’s not getting any calls just on talent alone,” Jenkins told ESPN. “I think any team that is considering him is going to weigh his political views and the strong stance that he’s taken the last couple years, and that’s unfortunate, but it’s just kind of what it is. So hopefully, teams will look past that and evaluate him as a player, and I think as a player he deserves a spot in this league. But I’d be kidding myself if I said that his stance isn’t playing a role in him not having a call yet.”

Reid was the first player to join then-teammate Colin Kaepernick‘s protest in 2016. Now, like Kaepernick, Reid is unsigned. Reid could, like Kaepernick, make a collusion case against the NFL owners.