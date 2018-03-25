Phillip Gaines to visit Bills this week

Getty Images

The Bills saw one of their cornerbacks leave in free agency when E.J. Gaines signed with the Browns.

Part of their plan for next season could include another cornerback with the same last name. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Phillip Gaines will be visiting the Bills this week.

A third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2014, Gaines made 16 starts in 41 appearances over the last four seasons. He has 100 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception in those outings and ended a rough 2017 season on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Gaines has also visited the Colts this month and would be the teammate of former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis if he does wind up signing in Buffalo.