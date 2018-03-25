Report: Michael Bennett to turn himself in Monday

Getty Images

A warrant was issued for Michael Bennett’s arrest, but the Eagles defensive end has been out of the country.

His attorney, Rusty Hardin, told USA Today that Bennett plans to surrender Monday.

A Houston grand jury indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, stemming from an incident at last year’s Super Bowl. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Hardin told USA Today he was “concerned about the rhetoric” conveyed by police after Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo criticized Bennett during a press conference Friday.

“My initial reaction is that everyone needs to calm down a little bit,” Hardin said. “He’s a professional football player who is very respected for his work on social issues. I’m going to take my time to find out what occurred.”