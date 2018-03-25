Robby Anderson’s trial now set to take place during Jets’ training camp

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested in Florida twice in the last year, and he may have to be back in Florida during the Jets’ training camp to answer for one of those arrests.

Anderson’s trial on a felony charge of resisting arrest had been scheduled for tomorrow in Miami, but ESPN reports that the new date is August 6.

That could take Anderson out of camp while the trial is going on, which would surely make the Jets even more unhappy with their talented young receiver than they initially were when he was arrested in May for an incident at a Miami concert. He was later arrested in January in Sunrise, Florida, and accused of fleeing from police and then making threats to the officer who arrested him.

The 24-year-old Anderson emerged as the Jets’ best receiver last year, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. Anderson has played in all 32 games since the Jets signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2016, but his off-field issues could result in a suspension in 2018.