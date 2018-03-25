Shamar Stephen signs with Seahawks

Getty Images

The remaking of the Seahawks defense continued Saturday with the team’s announcement that they have signed defensive tackle Shamar Stephen.

The team did not announce any terms of the deal with the former member of the Vikings. Stephen joins Tom Johnson, another former Viking, as new additions to a defensive line that saw Sheldon Richardson leave Seattle to sign in Minnesota.

Stephen was a seventh-round pick in 2014 and played in 52 games for the Vikings over the last four years. He was a starter in 2016, but moved back into a reserve role last season while appearing in 15 regular season games and one playoff contest. He had 28 tackles and a sack in those outings.

Stephen and Johnson join Jarran Reed and Nazair Jones at defensive tackle for the Seahawks. 2017 second-round pick Malik McDowell could also figure into the mix, although his health is a question mark after last year’s ATV accident.