Steelers table Le’Veon Bell contract talks

Posted by Mike Florio on March 25, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell wasn’t interested in finalizing a long-term deal based on the team’s artificial deadline for doing so. So the team wisely has abandoned, at least for now, the concept of setting artificial deadlines.

Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert, speaking to reporters at the league meetings in Florida, made it clear that the Steelers have tabled contract talks with Bell, for now.

“Once you make the tag, you move onto other business that’s more pertinent at this point,” Colbert said, via Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “Then we’ll address it at the appropriate time.”

The most appropriate time continues to be the deadline created by the Collective Bargaining Agreement: July 16. Anything before that isn’t a real deadline, and Bell’s past refusal to get a deal done suggests he’s not interested in doing a deal based on anything but a real deadline.

The Steelers previously wanted to get something done before the two-week tag window opened. When that didn’t happen, the Steelers eventually tagged Bell for a second straight year, putting a one-year, $14.56 million offer on the table. Unless and until Bell accepts it, the Steelers can rescind it.

Last year, Bell accepted the franchise tender as late as possible, showing up on Labor Day and collecting his full $12.1 million salary. But he did so without participating in the offseason program, training camp, or the preseason, to the obvious chagrin of the team.

8 responses to “Steelers table Le’Veon Bell contract talks

  2. I don’t blame the Steelers or any NFL team to do the same thing to these players. The players of today feel they are more important than team, fans, city or owners. The game will continue when most won’t remember how to spell these players names. The Steelers offered plenty to a running back that feels they the Steelers are ignoring him when the ownership stood by him in his suspensions.

  3. He isn’t worth 14 million per year. Every dollar you spend on him is one less dollar you spend on another position. A running back that can be signed for 4-6 million per year will certainly produce at a rate of about 75% of Bell, at less than half the price. There are 4 positions every team should spend on; QB, shutdown corner, left tackle and edge rusher. To violate this rule will lead to salary cap issues down the road.

  5. Bell only wants to collect a pay check, not be part of a team. July 16th at 3:45PM EST team should cut him and save $14.56Mil on their cap. That $ could put quite a few weapons in place for Ben to use on offensive.

