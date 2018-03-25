Steelers unsure if they’ll pick up option on Bud Dupree for 2019

Getty Images

The deadline for teams to decide on picking up their fifth-year options on 2015 first-round picks is on May 3, which means the Steelers have a little more than a month to announce how they plan to proceed with linebacker Bud Dupree.

As of now, they say no call has been made. General Manager Kevin Colbert said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, that they are still mulling their options.

Dupree would stand to make over $9 million if he played the 2019 season under the terms of his rookie deal. That might be a bit rich for a player who has produced 90 tackles, 14.5 sacks and a forced fumble in three seasons, although Dupree hit a career high with six sacks in his first year as a full-time starter in 2017. If he were to break out in 2018, the salary would look a lot more reasonable.

The option is guaranteed against injury only, so the Steelers could exercise it and then rescind it if Dupree doesn’t play up to their expectations. With the draft coming before the deadline, they could also add other outside linebacker options that wind up affecting their ultimate decision.