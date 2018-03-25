Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A look at past drafts when the Bills had two first-round picks.

How does the return of RB Frank Gore fit into the overall picture of the Dolphins offseason?

Current Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore has made a connection to former Patriots CB Mike Haynes.

Analyzing the impact of WR Terrelle Pryor‘s arrival on the Jets wide receiver room.

How close are the Ravens to being a playoff team?

A pair of former Bengals linebackers landed deals with other teams in free agency.

Checking in on how Pro Day workouts might impact the Browns’ decisions in the first round.

Steelers memorabilia hauled in a nice sum at a recent auction.

The Texans worked out Stanford TE Dalton Schultz.

The Colts will have a new starting running back for the first time since 2014.

Looking ahead to the Jaguars’ second-round pick.

Returning members of the Titans are excited about the new additions to the locker room.

A negative take on the idea that the Broncos should draft QB Josh Allen.

QB Chad Henne discussed his first impressions of new Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

RB Danny Woodhead wishes he won more games while a member of the Chargers.

How will the Raiders’ free agent moves impact their draft plans?

Ten things to know about new Cowboys WR Allen Hurns.

A breakdown of film on Giants T Nate Solder.

Billy Brown could step into a role at tight end for the Eagles.

The Redskins have cap space, but haven’t put it to much use.

The Bears received some kudos for signing K Cody Parkey.

A list of Pro Days the Lions will be keeping an eye on this week.

Defensive changes for the Packers started at coordinator but can’t end there.

A look at what Trevor Siemian offers the Vikings as a backup quarterback.

FB Henry Poggi was among the players the Falcons checked out at Michigan’s Pro Day.

The Panthers want some of what Sister Jean has given Loyola-Chicago.

LSU DE Arden Key says he’ll work out for the Saints.

A run on quarterbacks at the top of the draft would suit the Buccaneers just fine.

Exploring the Cardinals’ history of drafting defensive backs.

Oddsmakers have a positive assessment of the Rams heading into the 2018 season.

The 49ers have three guards taken in the first round on their roster and none have performed up to expectations.

What does DT Tom Johnson bring to the Seahawks?