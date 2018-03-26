Anthony Lynn on evaluating draft prospects: “The tape doesn’t lie”

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn thinks the most valuable thing he can do when evaluating potential draft picks is not at the Combine or Pro Day workouts. It’s in his own office.

Lynn said this morning on PFT Live that his favorite way to determine which players will fit in the NFL is simply to watch the way the played in college.

“I do believe in staying in the shop and watching tape because the tape doesn’t lie,” Lynn said.

When Lynn does meet players, he said it’s less about working them out than about getting to know their personalities.

“I value just getting to know them. I don’t really work guys out anymore,” Lynn said. “I want to know a guy’s football IQ, I want to know his character, I want to know how he’s going to fit in the locker room.”

As Lynn heads into his second draft as a head coach, he hopes to find more players who will fit in the locker room — but he will evaluate those players primarily by seeing how they played in college.

  1. I have a friend who can run as fast as Mookie Wilson. Played baseball with one and against the other. My friend could not play the OF. He could only play 1B. He could hit. Like Double A hit but 1B is not reserved for guys who should play CF. He could not play WR, either.

    Point is, he’d be a semi-star at the Combine. His flaws would show but that raw (hand timed, repeatedly) 3.2 to 3-4 speed down to first (left side) would appeal to someone. But the tape does NOT lie.

  2. Tape actually does sometime lie, Measurables matter also. Tape shows a player dominating sub par competition When studied in conjunction with workout measurables, teams get a clearer picture of how a player might perform at the next level. If teams went off of tape alone, guys like Demontre Moore and Michael Sam would have been first round picks.

  3. Lynn sounds like he’s light years ahead of most football people. Legendary Chargers coach Sid Gillman was one of the pioneers in film study of prospects. Back then it was actual film, lol. Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt both slipped to the 3rd round because they weren’t fast enough on the track at the combine. They were plenty fast enough on the football field, and the tape didn’t lie. Sounds like Lynn is going to be a successful coach.

  5. I completely agree with him. The Combine is a circus in underwear, and pro-days are staged events. You got tape on these guys. Watch it, and make your decisions. That’s game time, and that’s the only time that counts.

