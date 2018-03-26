Anthony Lynn on evaluating draft prospects: “The tape doesn’t lie”

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn thinks the most valuable thing he can do when evaluating potential draft picks is not at the Combine or Pro Day workouts. It’s in his own office.

Lynn said this morning on PFT Live that his favorite way to determine which players will fit in the NFL is simply to watch the way the played in college.

“I do believe in staying in the shop and watching tape because the tape doesn’t lie,” Lynn said.

When Lynn does meet players, he said it’s less about working them out than about getting to know their personalities.

“I value just getting to know them. I don’t really work guys out anymore,” Lynn said. “I want to know a guy’s football IQ, I want to know his character, I want to know how he’s going to fit in the locker room.”

As Lynn heads into his second draft as a head coach, he hopes to find more players who will fit in the locker room — but he will evaluate those players primarily by seeing how they played in college.