Bears RFA wideout Cameron Meredith visited Saints

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith is taking quite a tour

The restricted free agent wideout has taken his third visit, as he met with the Saints Saturday, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

He has also met with the Colts and Ravens.

The Bears tendered Meredith at the lowest level, guaranteeing him $1.907 million and their ability to match any offer he receives from another team. Since he was undrafted, they’d get no compensation if they choose to not match.

Meredith didn’t play last year, after tearing his ACL during the preseason. He caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

The Bears have already spent heavily at the position this offseason, signing Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel.

Saints restricted free agent wideout Willie Snead also visited the Ravens, so they could be looking for options in case he signs an offer sheet.