Bill Belichick wants to hear Tom Brady’s thoughts on future in person

Getty Images

We know that Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t big on the Instachat or Snapface.

If he tuned into Tom Brady‘s Facebook documentary series, he might have seen a quarterback seemingly at odds with his own future.

But Belichick’s not going to worry about trying to interpret his quarterback’s intentions, at least until he hears them for himself.

“So, I’ve had direct conversations with Tom many times over a long period of time,” Belichick said, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “I’ll rely on those conversations I have with him directly rather than something else. Tom and I have always had a good line of communication, we’ve always been able to talk directly with each other. I don’t see that changing. I’ll rely on those instead of … anything else.”

The matter of their relationship has always been discussed, but last year’s ESPN story outlining some potential cracks in the Patriots dynasty brought many of them to a head.

Brady himself added to it with “Tom vs. Time,” since the last episode had him musing on the Super Bowl loss and sounding like he was thinking about a future without football.

“It’s a big commitment, laying here three days after the game and getting my Achilles worked on and my thumb,” Brady said during the film. “You go, ‘What are we doing this for?’ You know? ‘What are we doing this for, who are we doing this for, why are we doing this?’ You gotta have answers to those questions. And they have to be with a lot of conviction. You know, when you lose your conviction then you probably should be doing something else.”

Belichick was asked if he had seen any changes in Brady after their 19 years together, and offered no specifics.

Everything’s an evolution and everything’s different,” he said. “Things change. Guys go from not being experienced to experienced. We all have a lot of things along the way that happen to us and we all learn from them. We’re always evolving. It evolves every year. Every day, every week, every month, every game plan.”

So Brady’s not the only one who can wax philosophical when speaking of the future.