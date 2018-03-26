Bob Quinn: Eric Ebron’s salary was too high to trade

Getty Images

The Lions tried to trade Eric Ebron, but no one wanted to take on the tight end’s $8.25 million salary. General Manager Bob Quinn said it was a financial decision to cut Ebron after a lack of trade interest.

“The salary that came along with the fifth-year option was something that we weighed really up until the last minute, to be honest,” Quinn said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It was just one of those things that we knew was coming down the pike. We obviously had some trade conversations with a few teams that didn’t work out, and so it came down to about the last hour or so before that 4 o’clock deadline.”

Ebron, the 10th overall pick in 2014, signed a two-year deal with the Colts. He will make $6.25 million in 2018.

The Lions signed tight end Luke Willson.