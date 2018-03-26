Brice Butler has visits with Seahawks, Bears, Jaguars, Cardinals

Getty Images

Former Cowboys receiver Brice Butler has yet to find a new home, but he knows he will have one.

He has visits scheduled to Seattle, Chicago, Jacksonville and Arizona, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Butler declared in January he was not returning to Dallas if he wasn’t a starter. The Cowboys have added receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency, assuring Butler not only won’t start but won’t have a spot on the roster.

He made only 15 catches in 2017 and has 73 in his five-year career.

Butler, 28, played 261 offensive snaps last season, which was fourth among the team’s wide receivers.