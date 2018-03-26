Browns re-sign Tank Carder

Getty Images

The Browns have re-signed unrestricted free agent Tank Carder.

Carder, 29, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in a preseason game and missed the entire 2017 season. He provides depth at linebacker and also is a core special teams player. Carder was voted the special teams captain in 2016.

The Bills made Carder a fifth-round pick in 2012, with the Browns claiming him off waivers before the start of his rookie season.

Carder has played 77 games, making 20 tackles and 38 special teams tackles.