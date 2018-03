Getty Images

The Bucs re-signed offensive lineman Adam Gettis.

Gettis, 29, spent the final two weeks of 2017 on the Bucs’ roster, though he didn’t play.

Washington made Gettis a fifth-round pick in 2012. He also has played for the Giants and has spent time on the practice squads of the Raiders and the Steelers.

He has played in 17 games with one start.