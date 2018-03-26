Could Giants get a Percy Harvin-type trade deal for Odell Beckham?

Getty Images

Odell Beckham is a big-play receiver, he wants a new contract, and he has a tendency to cause his team headaches off the field. With the Giants not ruling out the possibility of trading Beckham, it’s worth remembering the last time a player who fits that description got traded.

It was five years ago, and the player was Percy Harvin, who went from the Vikings to the Seahawks in exchange for Seattle’s first-round pick and seventh-round pick that year, and a third-round pick the following year. The Seahawks immediately signed Harvin to a contract extension.

So could the Giants get that kind of deal for Beckham? Would some team give up a first-round pick, a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick for Beckham, and then sign Beckham to the new contract he wants?

Beckham is a better every-down receiver than Harvin ever was, and so the Giants may want more for Beckham than the Vikings got for Harvin. But it seems unlikely that any NFL team would be willing to give up any more than the Seahawks gave up in that trade. The Vikings compensation in the Harvin trade is probably the high end of what the Giants could get if they trade Beckham.