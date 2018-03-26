Cowboys close to three offensive line deals

Getty Images

The Cowboys have long prioritized keeping their offensive line strong, and are close to a series of moves to bolster it.

Via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are close to a deal to bring back veteran backup Joe Looney, with a deal likely as soon as today.

Coupled with anticipated deals with Cameron Fleming and Marcus Martin, they’re clearly dealing in bulk.

Looney doesn’t start but he’s part of their jumbo package and offers depth at all three interior positions. Fleming, coming in from New England, projects as a swing tackle, who could start on the right side.

While not headline names of their own, adding competition could cause some shuffling up front for the Cowboys. If Fleming can handle the right tackle spot, they can move La'el Collins back into left guard. Or Martin (who started 14 games for the 49ers in 2015) could plug in there, to replace the departed Jonathan Cooper.