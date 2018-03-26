Cowboys’ Terrance Williams recovering from broken foot

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has suffered an injury that will cause him to miss at least some of the team’s offseason program.

Williams suffered a broken foot, ESPN reports.

Cowboys Executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed to reporters today that Williams will miss some time during offseason work. It’s unclear when or how Williams suffered the injury, but it required surgery.

Williams has previously been healthy, playing in all 16 games all five seasons of his NFL career.

The Cowboys are making changes at wide receiver and have added wide receivers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns this offseason. There’s been talk that Dez Bryant could be on the way out.