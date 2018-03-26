Dean Blandino: New catch rule could lead to more replays

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2018, 8:59 AM EDT
Getty Images

Former NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino isn’t so sure that the NFL’s proposed new catch rule is going to do away with controversies.

Blandino said this morning on PFT Live that the catch rule as currently written has a “bright line” for the officials on the field — even if fans watching at home often find themselves baffled by the calls. Blandino is concerned that the new catch proposal is going to lead to more replay reviews.

“Is that going to be harder for the official in real time to make that call consistently? And are we going to have more plays go to replay? Because it feels like this new rule is geared more toward replay than real time officiating on the field,” Blandino said.

The NFL’s focus on changing the catch rule came after several big catches were overturned on replay last year. If the new catch rule leads to more replay delays, a lot of fans may find themselves in 2018 wondering why they were so eager to see the old rule overturned.

7 responses to “Dean Blandino: New catch rule could lead to more replays

  1. Just what everyone wanted! More downtime!

    In all seriousness, though, if it means getting the call right, I’m willing to wait a couple extra minutes.

  6. Would there have been such an outcry to change the catch rule if Al Riveron hadn’t decided to micromanage replay for nearly all of last season by not deferring at all to the call on the field and instead substituting his own judgment, based on super slo-mo, multiple-angle video?

    It’s too bad the NFL is so defensive that they wouldn’t just admit that Riveron was applying the incorrect review standard. If they had just admitted it, they could have tried for 2018 to see how it would go under the 2017 rule but the correct review standard. Then you’d have much better data for deciding whether the rule should be changed.

