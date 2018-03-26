Doug Williams confirms Junior Galette is moving on

Getty Images

Linebacker Junior Galette will be playing for a new team in 2018.

A report last week indicated that Washington pulled the contract offer they made to Galette and senior vice president for personnel Doug Williams confirmed on Sunday that Galette will be moving on.

“I did tell him we were going in another direction, and he was very thankful,” Williams said, via the Washington Post. “He had two Achilles’ injuries, and we stuck by him. We gave him a chance, and he’s very appreciative of it. He told me, ‘Thank you. If it wasn’t for you, I don’t know whether I’d still be here,’ so it was a good conversation.”

Galette returned to action last year after missing two seasons due to the injuries and had 20 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. The Browns have been linked to Galette in recent days.

Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Brown and Ryan Anderson are the outside linebackers in Washington with former Bear Pernell McPhee visiting recently.