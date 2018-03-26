Gayle Benson will “never” sell the Saints

Getty Images

The passing of Saints owner Tom Benson has resulted in his wife, Gayle Benson, becoming the owner of the team. Gayle Benson will remain the owner indefinitely.

Gayle Benson told reporters on Monday that she will keep the team.

“I don’t think there’s any other choice,” Benson said, via Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I think that’s the only thing that you could do is to keep his legacy alive. Where else would you go? I’m from New Orleans. My husband was from New Orleans. We’re just like one big family over there.”

Gayle Benson admitted to being frustrated regarding reports that the Saints or the NBA’s Pelicans could be sold or moved.

“It’s disappointing to think that somebody would think I would mess up his legacy,” Gayle Benson said. “But I guess everyone has their opinion. I would never sell. Never.”

The fact that she won’t be selling strongly suggests that Tom Benson left more than enough capital behind to allow estate taxes to be paid on both teams without having to sell either or both properties.