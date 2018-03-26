Giants agree to terms with safety and special teamer Michael Thomas

Getty Images

The Giants are adding some depth to their secondary and special teams.

Michael Thomas, a safety who has played five years with the Dolphins, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Giants, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Thomas played just 14 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps last season, but he played 64 percent of Miami’s special teams plays.

Thomas originally entered the NFL with the 49ers in 2012 as an undrafted free agent and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He signed with the Dolphins in 2013 and has played in Miami since.