Giants agree to terms with safety and special teamer Michael Thomas

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2018, 11:38 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Giants are adding some depth to their secondary and special teams.

Michael Thomas, a safety who has played five years with the Dolphins, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Giants, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Thomas played just 14 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps last season, but he played 64 percent of Miami’s special teams plays.

Thomas originally entered the NFL with the 49ers in 2012 as an undrafted free agent and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He signed with the Dolphins in 2013 and has played in Miami since.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Giants agree to terms with safety and special teamer Michael Thomas

  1. Giant’s fans, you really got a great player but most of all you got one of the best human beings in the NFL. His work in the community to bring people together is priceless. He’s a class act.

    However, this does put a damper on Eric Reid’s complaints about him not getting interest. But unlike Reid, Thomas didn’t and hasn’t been using his political beliefs as an excuse for his failures and unemployment (even though Reid used that excuse even before FA started lol). He protested, he got out in the public and put forth the effort to help and put actions behind his words. He’s done great work with not only the kids in Miami, but has always worked with the Police and Fire departments to bring the community together.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!