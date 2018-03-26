Howie Roseman confirms Chris Long will play in 2018

Getty Images

After the Eagles gave defensive end Chris Long a pay raise last week, there was talk that it might have been an effort to persuade Long not to retire. If that’s what it was, it worked.

Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman said today that everyone is on the same page and Long will play in 2018.

“Confirmed,” said Roseman. “Chris is a hugely important part of our team, and I think sometimes there’s this perception that Chris is hugely important part of the team because of what he does off the field, which is a big part of Chris Long. He’s an unbelievable teammate. But Chris Long is really productive, and when you go back and you watch our games against some of the best teams in football and in the NFC — you look at the Rams game, and the Falcons game, you look at the Vikings game, you look at the Super Bowl — the guy is getting consistent pressure on the quarterback. So, confirmed.”

Long, who will turn 33 on Wednesday, played in all 16 games last season, and the three postseason games. He recorded five sacks.