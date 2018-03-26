Jeremy Lane pleads guilty to reckless driving charge following arrest

Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving on Monday following an arrest for suspicion of DUI in January, according to multiple reports.

Lane was well under the legal limit for alcohol impairment but had admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening with officers noting the odor emanating from Lane’s vehicle. He had been pulled over for going 80 mph in a 60 mph zone and was seen drifting between lanes with his hazard lights on.

Lane was initially charged with DUI earlier this month before agreeing to plead guilty to an amended charge.

The Seahawks released Lane earlier this month in a move that helped the team with salary cap space. He appeared in 70 games while starting 21 games over six seasons with the team.

With a guilty plea in hand, it’s quite possible that Lane will face league discipline over the incident as well in the form of a suspension.