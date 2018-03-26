Jets hope to help arrested players, but “patience isn’t infinite”

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson has a trial date in Miami this August, which means he could miss time at training camp while dealing with the fallout from one of his two arrests in Florida over the last year.

Anderson has some company on the roster when it comes to doubling down on legal trouble. Linebacker Dylan Donahue has been arrested twice for driving under the influence and recently checked into a treatment facility.

On Sunday, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said he’s disappointed but that he believes the Jets have a good support system in place and thinks “we can help these guys.” Johnson added that the team won’t continue waiting if the players don’t do their part.

“My patience isn’t infinite,” Johnson said, via ESPN.com. “I expect those guys to straighten up, and I’m going to talk to them about that.”

Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins spent most of the last two seasons with the Jets and credited the team with helping him get sober after his alcohol problems led to a DUI in 2016. Johnson and the Jets hope things can work out in a similar fashion this time around.