Jim Irsay optimistic Andrew Luck has “turned the corner” in rehab

Getty Images

Andrew Luck hasn’t hit the finish line in his rehab yet, but Colts owner Jim Irsay expressed optimism that the franchise quarterback has “turned the corner.”

“All indicators are [the] healing is going really well, and we feel really optimistic that he’s turned the corner and has a full decade ahead of him of excellence,’’ Irsay said, via Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ WTTV. “That’s a long period of time.’’

Luck, 28, underwent surgery on his right shoulder in January 2017. He remains in rehab, currently working out on the West Coast with a pair of throwing specialists.

The expectation is Luck will join the Colts for their offseason conditioning program April 9.

“I expect him to throw quite a bit,’’ Irsay said. “I expect him to channel his Brett Favre, if you will, and just say ‘The hell with it. Let’s go play football; let’s go rock and roll.’

“There’s never been anything unusually ominous or surprising or behind the scenes that’s taken us by surprise. There really hasn’t been. The throwing shoulder, there’s a lot going on there. It’s a complicated mechanism. At this level, with the type of torque that’s put out, you just want to make sure you bring him along the right way.’’

The Colts are 43-27 in the regular season with him, and 10-16 without Luck under center since Indianapolis drafted him No. 1 overall in 2012.