John Dorsey leaves everyone wondering what he and Dave Gettleman discussed

Browns General Manager John Dorsey admits having coffee with his Giants’ counterpart, Dave Gettleman, but he won’t say what they discussed.

Could they have had discussions about Odell Beckham? About a swap of draft choices?

“Actually I had coffee with Dave this morning, but we really didn’t bring [a swap of draft choices] up,” Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Just talked. Asked how our summers were. How was your fall offseason?”

Dorsey was asked whether the Browns would investigate a trade for Beckham, who the Giants appear to be open to moving at the right price. The Browns already have Jarvis Landry, Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon at the position, but Cabot said “a trade for Beckham makes sense for many reasons for the Browns.”

Dorsey wasn’t giving anything away, though.

“Unfortunately I’ll say this again. He’s with another team, so I really can’t say anything about him. I can’t do it,” Dorsey said.