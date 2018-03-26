Johnny Manziel will throw at A&M Pro Day on Tuesday

Getty Images

While scouts will go to College Station to watch receiver Christian Kirk and safety Armani Watts, among others, they also will get a bonus. They get to watch Johnny Manziel throw.

A&M released a list of 14 pro prospects expected to participate Tuesday, and Manziel’s name was included.

New A&M coach Jimbo Fisher invited Manziel to return to his old college stomping ground to throw in front of scouts after Manziel’s throwing session at the University of San Diego last week.

It won’t, however, be the circus it was at Manziel’s Pro Day in 2014. Manziel wore a helmet and shoulder pads as he worked out in front of dozens of scouts and hundreds of spectators, including President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush.

But Manziel still likely will be the center of attention, along with Kirk.