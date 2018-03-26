Lions sign Jonathan Freeny

Getty Images

Lions coach Matt Patricia is adding a linebacker who knows his defense.

Free agent linebacker Jonathan Freeny has signed with the Lions, they announced this morning.

Freeny played parts of three seasons with the Patriots when Patricia was New England’s defensive coordinator. Freeny has also played for the Dolphins, Ravens and Saints.

Adding linebackers has been a top priority for Lions General Manager Bob Quinn this offseason. The Lions also signed linebackers Devon Kennard and Christian Jones.